Japan’s space agency has intentionally destroyed an H3 rocket moments after launch because the ignition for the second stage failed. No damages or injuries were reported. An earlier H3 launch was aborted due to a separate glitch. Tuesday's failure was a setback for Japan’s space program and possibly for its missile detection program. The rocket was carrying an Earth observation satellite and an infrared sensor developed to monitor missile activity. The H3 rocket soared into the sky from the launch center in southern Japan as fans cheered. But it was later destroyed because the glitch meant it couldn't complete its mission. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the rocket was unsafe and had to be destroyed.