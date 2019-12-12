PINEDALE, WY - A Sublette County Sheriff’s deputy saved a deer struggling in a pond by lassoing it and then pulling it to safety.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Hays was travelling to Pinedale for training when he saw a deer struggling to escape a pond that had partially iced over. Deputy Hays radioed to dispatch that he was on scene and was soon joined by Deputy Josh Peterson, who activated his body worn camera.

Deputy Hays and some other deputies carry ranch ropes, team ropes or lariats in their patrol vehicles to help get livestock off the roadways. Deputy Hays had two ropes with him at the time, and tied one end of a rope off to a tree so he could test the stability of the ice to ensure it would support both the deputies' weight.

Deputy Hays lassoed the deer and was able to drag it up on to the ice. He stated that he wanted to have a large enough loop for the deer to get a leg through so the rope wouldn’t be around the deer’s neck.

Because the deer was exhausted and cold, Deputy Hays carried it over to a nearby asphalt black top to help warm the deer up. When Deputy Hays drove back by the area after his training that afternoon, the deer was gone.