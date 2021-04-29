YAKIMA, WA - Many high schools in Yakima County plan to celebrate the class of 2021 with in-person graduation ceremonies this year.
"The overall excitement, both parents and students, is just thrilled to have this opportunity," said Eisenhower high school principal, Eric Diener.
Yakima School District was able to work with the Yakima County Health District to make this happen for students and families.
Diener said because this graduation class has gone through so much, he is proud to give them what they deserve.
"It symbolizes more for our community than just a diploma handoff, I think it symbolizes one step closer to normalcy," said Diener.
Alongside Yakima School District, Zillah, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Grandview, and many other districts plan to do in-person graduation ceremonies this year.
"It's nice to see that we'll have an opportunity across the state to celebrate this class as they have gone through so much with COVID," said Diener.
Guest capacity and the number of tickets per student are dependent on class size and venue space.
Many schools plan to Livestream the event for those who cannot attend in person.
At this time, it's not known if the class of 2020 will be able to participate.