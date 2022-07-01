Wash. - Several laws took effect Friday July 1 in Washington ranging anywhere from new gun laws, to new court guidance for protection orders and price increases for license plates.
Two new gun laws took effect today, including the ban on the sale and distribution of magazines with more than 10 rounds. If you already have one, this law does not limit the use of it.
Yakima Resident Matt Brown said he doesn't like the new ban.
"I'd just like the government to get out of our business, follow exactly what the constitution says and this is not really something that they should have overreach in," Brown said.
The other gun law bans untraceable firearms known as "ghost guns." These guns are often homemade from people who buy parts online without needing a background check. These guns don't have serial numbers, making them difficult to trace when they're used in crimes.
Washington state courts now have new guidance on how they must issue protection orders. Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1320 passed last year and took effect today. The law is meant to prevent delays in issuing protection orders, streamline the process and make it easier for litigants to navigate.
The law also defines coercive control and includes it in what is considered to be domestic violence.
The Executive Director of the YWCA, Cheri Kilty, sent me a statement in response to the new laws.
The statement said,
"The Civil protection order bill HB 1901 is a trailer bill from E2SHB 1320, last session’s Protection Order Reform bill. The bill seeks to minimize delays and make the protection order system less complex, enable comprehensive use of electronic filing, case tracking and records management systems, provide judicial offers with expertise and training in protection orders and trauma-informed practices and continuity of judicial officers at hearings, ensure compliance with timely and comprehensive firearms relinquishment, and require courts to make publicly available in print and online information about their transfer procedures, court calendars, and judicial officer assignments. An amendment requiring the Gender and Justice Commission to conduct a study on the implementation of coercive control was also adopted in the House.
This bill also includes a comprehensive definition of coercive control that would be added to the definition of domestic violence for civil protection orders. Coercive control is an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten their victim.
Anything that can minimize delays in getting protection orders and enabling electronic filing is a positive step forward. Protection orders are an important tool in a victims safety planning. We also want judicial officers to have training to understand the complexity of domestic violence and understanding of the trauma being experienced by victims to hold abusers accountable and protect victims of domestic violence.
We are cautious how this bill will impact victims because sometimes there are unintended consequences where the abuser manipulates the legal system to further victimize the victim by pretending they are the real victim in a situation. We see this already with abusers seeking protection orders claiming to be the victim."
Businesses that sell catalytic converters are also facing new requirements. Buyers are required to show a record of their transactions and payment. Payments they accept must be traceable so they can't give cash.
The price of license plates also increased today, making many Yakima residents upset.
"A horrible time for that to be happening in our state and in our country with costs rising pretty much on every aspect from gas, to inflation, goods, everything is going up," Brown said. "This is just one of those things that we don't need right now."
Yakima resident Sabrina Gaylord said she and her father live off benefits and the price increase only stretches their checks out more.
"We just got our new Cadillac and it's really gonna hurt us because we're on a limited income," Gaylord said.
Originally, a plate cost $10, now it's $50. If you need a replacement plate, it's now $30. A motorcycle plate increased from $4 to $20. If you need a replacement it's now $12.
The money from plates will go to fund the Move Ahead Washington 16 year transportation package, which will be used for infrastructure and transportation projects.
In the plan, $1.8 million will be set aside to improve state route 241 and the Mabton Bridge. Yakima resident Connie Singleton said she wishes the government would get the money for those projects from somewhere else.
"We have to do something to get our roads fixed, there's got to be another fund out there somewhere that they can use," Singleton said.
Yakima resident Paloma Braunger said the price increase should be put off until inflation goes down.
"We're spending too much money on things we probably do need but at this time we probably shouldn't spend money on," Braunger said.
