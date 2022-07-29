NBC Right Now offers discounts on Central WA State Fair concerts

CENTRAL WASH. - Looking to have fun at our local fairs this year while saving a little money? We have got you covered! NBC Right Now is offering a 25% off code for Central Washington State Fair concerts, valid for 48 hours ONLY!
Use our codes when buying tickets online between 1 a.m. on August 1 and 11 p.m. on August 2 for 25%.
Yakima code: KNDO25
Tri-Cities Code: KNDU23
This year's fairs will have concerts from Flo Rida, Granger Smith, Chris Tomlin, Jeff Foxworthy and Theory of a Deadman. Concert tickets cover fair admission!
