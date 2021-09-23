YAKIMA, WA - After a decade of planning, the Nelson Dam replacement project on the Naches River is underway. Once completed, the Nelson Dam project will improve water supply reliability to Yakima and surrounding communities.
The 1920s original dam design is failing.
The dam replacement is overdue said project lead, David Brown. He said he was worried that the dam would roll over, which would've stopped all water supply.
The dam won't be completely removed, just moved up about 100 feet upstream.
"It'll be at the same elevation so we can still divert water and serve the citizens of Yakima by gravity so we don't have to pump it," said Brown.
Recreation safety is also a big factor in this project, said David.
"Right now the dam, the way it’s configured, you can see that it boils behind the dam so it’s kind of a danger for swimmers," said Brown.
This project will provide Coho, sockeye salmon, and other fish another 300 miles of stream habitat.
"It helps the fishery, meets the Yakama Nation goals, and it gives us an opportunity for better fishing here so the city sees more recreation," said Brown.
Brown said he's just excited to finally get this project started.
"I've been working on this since 1996, and to see it get done will just be a big feather in my hat," said Brown.
The city of Yakima got close to 10 million dollars for funding for this five-year project.