YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley College's Larson gallery has a new way to support local artists. The Out of the Woods art exhibit is the first exhibit to allow people to buy and take home artwork straight from the display.
One of the eight artists, John Barany, sold ten of his art pieces already. He said he loves to meet the people who buy his work.
"I ask the person to send a picture of what it looks like in their house because it always looks better than it does in my house," said Barany.
Barany said he wants to make artwork that makes people feel good.
The Out of the Woods art exhibit showcases art made from Washington wood, but Barany said it's much more than that.
"It's also a celebration in part of coming out of a year and a half of isolation for most of us," said Barany.
The Larson Gallery is open at 10 a.m. to the public by appointment only. The Out of the Woods art exhibit ends on August 21st.