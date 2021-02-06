New Ramen Spot To Open in Richland

RICHLAND, WA-
Chef Darren Dewalt is cooking up something new---as The Flying Bowl prepares to open for business on Tuesday.
"It's taken a lot of testing, practicing, trial runs and research--there's a lot about the techniques of making the stock and the broth that are very different than what I've had to do in the past," said Dewalt.
The Water 2 Wine Commissary Kitchen in Richland has four different renters that utilize that kitchen space and now The Flying Bowl will be based out of there as well.
"It came around out of being shut down because of COVID and needing to find a way to utilize this space that we have to keep business going," said Dewalt.
Though Water 2 Wine Cruises were impacted by the pandemic--they pivoted to use their kitchen space to create a new ramen restaurant using a ghost kitchen model, which means they exclusively utilize pick up and delivery instead of dine in.
Jay Denney is the President and Founder of Water 2 Wine Cruises.
"It was just out of necessity after everything was being affected. The ghost concept is one of the fastest-growing industries in the food industry so we decided that we have the space, we have the talent, let's give it a shot," said Denney.
Although a new restaurant born of the pandemic wasn't in the cards a year ago, they're excited to embark on a brand new journey.
"Sometimes you don't think about things until you're forced to think about them. Once we realized that we can't just sit around forever and we need to do something so we just started talking and this is how it came about," said Denney.
During the past few months, they've used this time to develop the business. Now, The Flying Bowl is ready to go live on Tuesday for their grand opening. They will be offering online ordering, call-in orders, and utilizing local food delivery services.
"The foodservice industry has taken a hard hit throughout all of this. So I'm looking forward to being back into a normal rhythm of being busy, having lots of tickets on the board, and cooking some good food," said Dewalt.
For more information, visit The Flying Bowl's Facebook Page.