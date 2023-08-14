OLYMPIA, Wash.-11 community-based organizations across the state, including one in Prosser, will be receiving grants totaling about $1.3 million from the Washington Department of Health to support youth cannabis and tobacco use prevention programs.
The Prosser Thrive Coalition is one of the community organizations receiving a two year grant from DOH.
“Our hope is that providing resources directly to these community-based organizations, each of whom possess an increased understanding of their own populations, will result in new and exciting solutions," said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health with the DOH.
Youth cannabis and tobacco use prevention grants in Washington:
- Foundation For Youth Resiliency & Engagement of Omak, WA
- Jefferson Teen Center of Chimacum, WA
- Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Centers of Bremerton and Port Townsend, WA
- Lopez Island Family Resource Center of Lopez Island, WA
- City of Medical Lake, WA
- Mi Chiantla of Tumwater, WA
- Oasis Youth Center of Tacoma, WA
- Pacific County Teen Advocacy Coalition of South Bend, WA
- Prevent Together Battle Ground of Battle Ground, WA
- Prosser Thrive Coalition of Prosser, WA
- Unite! Washougal of Washougal, WA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.