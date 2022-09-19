TUMWATER, Wash.-
State grants going towards the support of apprenticeships in Washington State through the summer and fall get more than $1.8 million.
Recently, The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has begun issuing the grants to apprenticeship programs and non-profits that support L&I. The funds are meant to help expand the access of apprenticeships and their experiences across the state.
This is the first time more than $8 million are available through the end of the year. It's among the largest amounts L&I has distributed for registered apprenticeships in total.
Several areas are covered by the grants, including remote learning, technology, equipment and driver-education courses for minors.
“These funds will improve apprenticeship technology, and ensure apprentices have access to the support they need to be successful,” said Celeste Monahan, assistant director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards. “We’re very excited for these organizations and look forward to others participating.”
Some of the first-round participants in the grant includes people from across the state that train more than 3,600 apprentices.
-NW Laborers, Kingston, $699,000
-NW Electrical Industry JATC, Mount Vernon, $301,083
-NW Ironworkers, Tukwila, $300,210
-Seattle Pipe Trades, Seattle, $145,665
-Ironworkers Local 14 JATC, Spokane, $113,967
-Inland Empire Electrical, Spokane, $76,201
-Seattle Area Roofers, Kent, $75,325
-SW Washington Electrical JATC, Tacoma, $57,826
-Washington Construction Teamsters, Pasco, $18,527
-Community Health Association of Spokane, Spokane, $17,777
-Tradesmen Electric, Battle Ground, $17,527
-Frontier Electrical Apprenticeship, Vancouver, $10,016
-Cares of Washington, Seattle, $8,750
-Computing for All, Bellevue, $3,750
The grant application period is open through December 31, the deadline to spend the money is June 30, 2023. Apprenticeship programs and non-profit organizations registered through the state should apply for the grants as soon as possible.
The application process is easy to apply. Organizations file a single application form, which L&I estimates it'll take a minimum of 30 days to review.
You can find information on the grants and updates on funding by visiting L&I's website. For those that wish to apply, you can email your questions or call 360-902-5320.
