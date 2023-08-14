UPDATE, 7:54 P.M. - I-90 Westbound near Vantage Bridge is officially reopened. Thank you to all those that work to keep our communities safe.
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Department of Transport, Westbound 1-90 at the Vantage Bridge is closed due to a brush fire.
At this time the Eastbound lane is still open, but those heading West should expect to follow a set detour.
This is a developing story, and information will be updated as it is released.
