CLE ELUM, Wash.-A three car crash has killed one person and injured on State Route 970, four miles east of Cle Elum.
A Volkswagen Jetta was preparing to turn onto Red Bridge Road with one vehicle behind when a third failed to stop and crashed into the Volkswagen Golf that was pushed into the front car.
The driver of the third car, a Ford Econoline, died at the scene. She has since been identified as 37-year-old Elecia Vaughn of Cle Elum.
The driver of the second car was injured but not transported to the hospital. Both the Jetta and Golf were reported as totaled from the collision.
Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol are not suspected but the cause is still under investigation.
