RITZVILLE, Wash.-

UPDATE 4:45 P.M.

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, the motorcycle driver was Steven T. Malloy, 64, from Kirkland, WA.

WSP says Malloy was heading westbound when he drove over the median and the eastbound lanes. He then hit a barbed wire fence.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Life Flight are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on eastbound I-90 near Ritzville.

WSP confirmed one person is dead as a result of this crash. At this time, it's unclear how many people were involved.

The crash happened 13 miles east of Ritzville near milepost 233. The road is open but drivers should use caution in the area.

The cause remains under investigation.