It's that time of year where you are probably stressing about buying Christmas gifts for your family and friends.

CouponBirds, a coupon finding browser, surveyed 3,150 people to find out just how many people wait until Christmas Eve to get their partner a present.

The survey found that over 1 in 3 Washington men (39%) wait until Christmas Eve to complete their purchases of gifts for their partners. For women, 28% percent were guilty of the last minute panic buy.

Most couple's procrastinating buying gifts because it stresses them out. 54% of people admit buying their partner a Christmas gift causes them anxiety.

Over half of Washingtonians say they self-gift at Christmas, that way they know that they will like it. 1 in 3 admit to secretly reselling their gift their partner gave them.

According to CouponBirds, 27% of couples say they keep a mental note on how much their partner spends on them compared to how much they spend on their partner.

The survey shows the average amount couple's spend on each other during the holidays? $141.

With high inflation this year 52% of respondents say they will be spending less on their partner at Christmas.

Remember, while you may not need to spend a lot of money to get your partner something they love, you may want to start shopping now!