OLYMPIA, Wash.- An unclaimed $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Airway Heights in November of 2022 is set to expire on May 6.
The winning numbers on the unclaimed ticket are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number is 10 according to the Washington state Lottery.
What happens if no one claims the prize?
With the jackpot unclaimed the Washington Lottery released the following statement about what happens to the prize money if the winning ticket expires.
“By law, winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, but in the unfortunate event that doesn’t happen, the prize money will be placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education in Washington State – from young children participating in early childhood education programs to college students pursuing their academic dreams through higher education.”
