$10,000 Lottery ticket purchased in Sunnyside not claimed yet

OLYMPIA, WA - Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there are currently 44 unclaimed prizes valued at $10,000 or more and totaling $2.8 million. Two Match 4 prizes worth $10,000 will expire this month.
The first Match 4 ticket was purchased at Tesoro in Spokane (8901 N Indian Trail Rd) and expires Sept. 21. The second Match 4 ticket was purchased at Bi-Mart in Sunnyside (110 S Hill Rd), and expires Sept. 27.
Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education on Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs.
If you are the winner, make sure you sign the back part of your ticket and claim the prize at a lottery office before it expires.