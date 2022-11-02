WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Department of the Interior has announced a $10,767,838 investment in Tribal communities in Washington to address the disproportionate impacts of climate change.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $466 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) over five years.
The 18 awards will support 10 Tribes and 1 Tribal organization in Washington and directly support other Tribes through planning and shared information. A summary of awards by Tribe and amount has been provided by the BIA.
"Indigenous communities are facing unique and intensifying climate-related challenges that pose an existential threat to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives and livelihoods'," said Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior.
The Spokane Tribe of the Spokane Reservation will receive $199,530.
According to a Department of the Interior news release, the funding will support Tribal Climate Resilience Projects, including:
Ocean and coastal management planning.
Capacity planning.
Relocation.
Managed retreat.
Protect-in-place planning.
"This program allows Tribal communities to identify and address priorities based on the unique needs and location of each Tribe," said Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs.
