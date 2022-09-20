PASCO, Wash.-
UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.
According to the Pasco Airport they are reopened and normal operations have resumed.
Shortly after 7 on Tuesday morning a plane made a fiery landing at the Pasco Airport.
According to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department, the regional jet with 10 passengers on board had a problem with its landing gear and made a skidding, fiery landing.
The Pasco Fire Department quickly responded from their station at the airport and the passengers were quickly and safely evacuated, and the fire was stabilized.
No injuries were reported during this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The airport remains closed to air traffic. According to the Pasco Airport, they hope to be reopen for air traffic around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as information becomes available.
