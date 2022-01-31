In order to deter the influx of successful scams during tax season, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and IRS Criminal Investigation have released information taxpayers should know to avoid tax-related fraud.
“Having a safe, strong community in Eastern Washington includes ensuring that taxpayers are protected from fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “We will continue to work closely with our colleagues at IRS to ensure not only that all taxpayers pay their fair share, but that no one is taken advantage of by shady preparers or online scams.”
The Attorney’s Office and the IRS-CI have developed ten main tips for taxpayers to avoid fraud this tax season.
Carefully choose your tax preparers. They should be available full-round.
Verify your tax preparers’ IRS Preparer Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs). They are required to have these numbers to be a paid tax preparer.
Do not hire a preparer who does not sign the returns they prepare, also known as a ghost preparer.
Preparers who promise large refunds cannot always come through.
Never sign a blank tax return. You would be held responsible for what is filed, regardless of who fills it out.
Tax refunds should be received and deposited into your bank account, not your preparers’ account.
Calls claiming to be from the IRS or on behalf of legal action of the IRS are not real, and the IRS does not make calls of this nature.
Do not respond to messages claiming to be from the IRS, whether through email, social media or otherwise. These messages often include malware to obtain the personal information of those who engage.
Unsolicited messages containing links or attachments should not be opened. They are not from the IRS and are not safe.
Above all else, protect your information. Unsolicited contact claiming to be from the IRS should not be responded to.