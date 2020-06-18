YAKIMA, Wash. - Ten inmates at the Yakima County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Yakima County Department of Corrections, an inmate tested positive on Monday, June 15. The unit the inmate was housed in was quarantined and all other inmates in that unit were tested for COVID-19.
The results came back Thursday, June 18, including both positive and negative results. At this time, the YCDOC says 10 inmates in the housing unit have tested positive for COVID-19.
The YCDOC is working with the Yakima Health Department and is following all CDC and state Department of Health guidelines/protocols for contact tracing, notifications, testing, medical treatment, cleaning, disinfecting and isolation.
All inmates and staff have been provided PPE/maks, and the department will continue pre-screening all staff and inmates who enter the facility.