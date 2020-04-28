YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Superior Court has issued a $100,000.00 arrest warrant for Rodolfo (Rudy) Tijerina, DOB 09/27/81 for 1 count 1st Degree Assault with Firearm and 1 count Drive-By shooting.
On April 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM, Tijerina was driving a 2006 white BMW in block 1 of North Elm Street in the City of Toppenish. As he passed a 50 year old Hispanic male, Tijerina fire 1 shot from a handgun hitting the male in the torso. Tijerina drove away and has not been seen since. The white BMW has been located and impounded by Toppenish PD. The male victim was transported to a Yakima Hospital where he was treated and has since been released and is recovering. The victim was able to identify Tijerina as the shooter. The male victim had a argument with a female friend of Tijerina over money owed to the victim.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tijerina are asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-4355 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.