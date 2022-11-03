WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to an apartment fire at 20 S. Clinton Street in Walla Walla around 6:30 p.m., November, 2.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from a second floor apartment at the Clinton Street Apartments North.
According to a city of Walla Walla press release, the fire was put out in about fifteen minutes, but crews remained on scene to clean up and make sure there were no flare-ups.
No injuries were reported to residents of the apartments or firefighters.
The fire was contained to the second-floor unit where it started. The fire is thought to have been accidentally started by a stove.
Damage to the apartment unit is estimated at $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.