KENNEWICK, WA – Washington State has passed a new bill that caps insurance co-pays for Insulin at $100.
The cap is for a 30-day supply of Insulin and applies to private insurance companies.
This bill applies to any insurance plan that was started or renewed by January 1, 2021. The bill also allows sharing costs to be applied to one's deductible. There is also a provision in the bill that requires the Washington Health Care Authority to monitor the wholesale price of insulin within the state.
"It's important to have this bill at a time when people are suffering economically because they need insulin to live. This is a live or die kind of medicine," said Senator Karen Keiser, who sponsored the bill last year.
However, this bill is only in effect temporarily, as it expires in 2022. Senator Keiser said since Congress has been unable to act, the legislature is looking towards a long-term fix through a consortium with other states, including California and Oregon.
Keiser is also introducing a new bill at the senate's session next week that would disincentivize manufacturers "jacking up the price" of their drugs by taxing the manufacturer at the increased price of the drug.
"We're creating a purchasing consortium and also perhaps and manufacturing consortium to make our own drugs if we have to," said Keiser. "It would serve as an incentive not to jack up prices so fast and so quickly."