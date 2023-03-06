OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Commerce is offering $100 million in grant opportunities for businesses in the hospitality and lodging industry that suffered business losses due to the pandemic.
There will be an informational webinar on Monday, March 13 and the grant registration portal opens on March 14.
The grants are targeted primarily for small businesses with $5 million or less in annual gross receipts or sales according to a Department of Commerce press release announcing the funding.
“While some of our small businesses are starting to recover and rebuild in the wake of a global pandemic, more continue to face historic challenges,” said Chris Green, Assistant Director of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness.
The $100 million in grants was provided to the Department of Commerce through the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was part of the federal American Rescue Plan according to today's press release.
Grant eligibility requirements:
- Restaurants, food stands, food trucks and food carts.
- Caterers, bars, saloons, lounges and taverns.
- Snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars.
- Licensed alcohol producers where the public may taste, sample or purchase products.
- Hotels and motels (except casinos), and inns and bed and breakfast establishments that have a least five private lodging rooms or onsite sales of food and beverage that account for at least 25% of gross receipts or sales.
- Bakeries, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, microbreweries, wineries and distilleries are also eligible to apply if onsite sales to the public comprise at least 25% of gross receipts or sales.
- Bowling alleys and convention and visitors bureaus will also be considered for a grant, depending on the availability of funds.
- Eligible business must have experienced a 25% or greater loss in gross receipts or sales between 2019 and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health and safety measures.
- Eligible businesses must generate minimum gross receipts or sales of $12,000 in 2019 (or 2020, if the business opened that year); generate at least 51% of revenue in the state, have not permanently closed or intend to close in 2023.
- Eligible businesses must have expenses that are necessary to continue business operations, such as payroll and rent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.