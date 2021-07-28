100° temperatures are coming back, Here is where you can cool off in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - With high temperatures forecasted again for later this week, the City of Richland wants to remind citizens that three facilities are open to the public.
Citizens can access these locations during operating hours to cool down in the air-conditioned facilities. Internet access is available as are water refilling stations. Locations and hours of operation are as follows:
Richland Community Center - 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
- Monday/Wednesday/Friday
- 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday/Thursday
- 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Richland Public Library - 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
- Monday – Thursday
- 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday
- 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Richland City Hall - 625 Swift Blvd., Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
- Monday - Friday
- 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
In addition, George Prout Pool, Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad, and the Howard Amon Park Wading Pool are open. Locations and hours of operation are as follows:
George Prout Pool - 1005 Swift Blvd., Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
- Monday - Saturday
- Lap Swim 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Open swim sessions:
- 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
An additional open swim timeslot of 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. has been added, Monday – Friday.
Some times are reserved for lessons and classes and are subject to change. Visit https://www.richlandparksandrec.com/programs-events/aquatics/fees-and-schedule for the open swim schedules and fees.
Badger Mountain Community Park Splash Pad - 350 Keene Rd., Richland, WA 99352
Hours of Operation:
- Monday – Sunday
- 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Howard Amon Park Wading Pool - Behind the Richland Community Center
Hours of Operation:
- Monday – Sunday
- 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.