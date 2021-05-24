May is skin cancer awareness month.
Many people start getting outside more as the weather warms up, but too much time in it can become problematic.
Christy Masterman ARNP, DCNP is the owner of Dermatology Solutions, and she explains how UV rays affect our skin.
"UVB rays really are the ones that cause skin cancer and UVA causes aging," said Masterman.
Too much exposure to those rays is risky.
"Sunburns are going to increase your risk of melanoma, versus long term chronic sun increases your risk of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma," said Masterman.
Skin cancer is more common than you might think.
"The most common is basal cell and second is squamous cell. Melanoma is not as common but one in 50 people will get it," said Masterman.
Lindsey Peonio went to tanning beds as a teen through her early twenties, then her mom encouraged her to go to the dermatologist.
"When I was 26 I had a mole on my stomach--it didn't look weird. But I ended up having melanoma. And I had to have a six-inch incision and they had to take out some of my lymph nodes," said Peonio.
Most cases of melanoma are easy to treat in the early stages. After two different experiences with melanoma--Lindsey's advice is to go to the dermatologist and always wear sunscreen as part of your daily routine.
"It really is that easy. And you know, I wear hats and you know, I'm still in the sun, I just make sure that I'm wearing sunblock and being safe, protecting my skin as much as I can," said Peonio.
Look out for changing moles, discoloration, or new moles.
"If it's been changing, and if you're concerned about it. Come in and get it checked, we never mind telling someone they have a normal mole," said Masterman.
Finally, Masterman says to avoid tanning beds, wear darker clothing, and most importantly, wear sunscreen.
"Regular use of sunscreen makes a huge difference," said Masterman.
As sunscreen goes, anything 50 SPF or above is your best option.