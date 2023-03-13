ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The victim of a recent phone scam in Ellensburg almost lost $100,000.
According to Ellensburg Police the elderly victim received repeated calls from someone pretending to be with the Federal Trade Commission. After several days worth of calls the suspect finally persuaded the victim to mail a cashier's check for almost $100,000.
Believing they may have been the victim of a scam the person who sent the check contacted Ellensburg Police. Police learned the check had just been mailed and armed with the tracking number and receipt they tracked it down.
At the Fed Ex store the police were told the letter had gone out in a van to the next drop off location. An EPD officer tracked the van down and got them to stop in a parking lot and was able to recover the letter and return it to the victim.
Ellensburg Police would like to remind residents that scammers are increasingly sophisticated and have information to make you believe they are legitimate. However if something doesn't feel right or if someone asks for money over the phone you should hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.
