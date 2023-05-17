OLYMPIA, Wash.- 109 wastewater treatment plants in Washington have earned the Outstanding Performance Award for excellent compliance with their water quality permits from the Department of Ecology.
"I invite everyone in our state to join me in saying 'thank you' to our local wastewater treatment plant operators and staff," said water quality program manager Vince McGowan. "We rely on them to keep wastewater treatment plants running 24/7."
To determine which plants earn this award, the Department of Ecology looked at each plant's operations such as regularly meeting effluent limits and reporting data as required.
"It's all about the staff," said plant manager Bob Thurston. "We have not had any turnover in more than seven years. Our staff has the most responsible and conscientious operators I have ever seen in my 40-year career."
