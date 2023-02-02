GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
The City of Grandview is offering five grants of up to $10,000 to qualified new business owners as an effort to improve the local economy and help budding entrepreneurs.
“Grandview is a family-friendly, growth-oriented community, and we are looking for ways to help new business owners settle into our city,” said Gloria Mendoza, Mayor of Grandview.
According to a City of Grandview press release the funding is provided through the federal government (ARPA) and no repayment will be required, with the intent that these funds will be used to better Grandview’s economy and foster a strong business community.
Grant applicants should be a new business relocating to Grandview from another community or a new start-up business. Interested business owners can start the grant application process through the City of Grandview website.
“These grants will help new businesses kick-start their venture and bring new services and products for the city’s residents to utilize year-round," Mayor Mendoza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.