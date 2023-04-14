YAKIMA, Wash.-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a monetary reward for information about 18 firearms and one suppressor stolen in January 2022.
Alexander Scott Stevens was sentenced to federal prison as a felon in possession of firearms that he took from the Department of Fish and Wildlife. One firearm has been recovered but the others have not.
The ATF is offering up to $10,000 for information about 17 firearms, the suppressor and a double-barrel muzzle loaded black powder rifle.
The collection is believed to still be in the Yakima area and includes a mix of bolt-action and semi-automatic rifles, including an AK-47 variant, shotguns, handguns and the double-barreled rifle.
