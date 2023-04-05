HERMISTON, Ore.—
Breaeh Rios quickly gained national attention when she traveled over 2,000 miles to dance in honor of fallen Toledo, Ohio officer, Anthony Dia.
Since her dance, the Dia family and countless others show her the same support.
Her school resource officer, Mario Cobian tells me she's been a shining light on them and the best they can do is be there to support her.
“She’s that light shining and supporting us.” says Resource Officer Cobian. “We want to offer that back to her too.”
He tells me seeing Breaeh at school is different than in the dance studio.
Debbie Kishpaugh, Coach and Owner of Junior Jam Dance Studio and Annex tells me Breaeh is the perfect example of how actions speak louder than words.
"She's using her gift to send out a message into what her beliefs are." says Debbie "I've noticed what you're doing and I support you."
Support that's only growing every day.
Deputies and officers from Umatilla County, Franklin County, Hermiston Police Department and even Yakima continuously support Breaeh wherever ever she's dancing next.
“We’re going to be there for her every step of the way and as you can see by the sheer number of law enforcement officers in this room we’re going to be there for her as she progresses and we’ll watch her grow.” says Umatilla County Sheriff Terry L. Rowan.
He adds how her performance at the studio gave him shivers and he hopes she continues to grow.
Growth her coach and sponsors say they’ve seen over the years.
Omar Ortega from Granite Guy in Pasco, WA has known Breaeh since she started dancing. He says her interest in topics with high pressure and her dedication will get her anywhere she wants.
Omar says, the financial aspect shouldn’t stop her from dancing, which is why his brother and owner of Granite Guy decided to sponsor her.
Much like Omar, Kerri Roberts says a year ago, Kelley Rios, Breaeh’s mom reached out. They quickly grew from strangers to family. Breaeh says Kerri is her aunt.
Sitting with Breaeh, she tells me dancing is the way she feels most comfortable expressing herself.
“When I’m having a hard time in school, I come here and just express myself through dance.” Breath says.
She credits her coaches and choreographers for their endless help. But she also thanks the community and family she’s earned through dancing.
“I would want to thank Sheriff Rowan, Chief Edmonson, the Dia, my sponsor the Granite guy and my aunt Kerri.” says Breaeh.
Breaeh will be competing on April 7th at 7:00 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Her dance honors victims of Domestic Violence, something officers and deputies tell me they felt connected to as well.
If you can’t catch Breaeh on April 7, she’ll be performing all of her dances on May 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Hermiston High School.
Finally, I asked all my interviews to give me one last message for Breaeh, whether that be the one they know now or in the future.
All said they hope she continues to express herself through dance. There’s no doubt she can change anything she sets her mind to through her dancing.
Breaeh, from Briana, thank you for shedding light on so much. From fallen officers to domestic violence. There’s no doubt in my mind, you’ll be going very far. Your passion and dedication will take you anywhere you set your mind to.
