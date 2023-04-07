KENNEWICK, Wash.- It was fun all around at 2023's annual NonStop Local Drive-Thru Girl Scout Cookie Drive live from the KNDU studio.
Troops gathered bright and early to begin the drive at 6 a.m. which meant Troop 3518 got to spend time with all of the morning show personalities.
One lucky girl scout joined Jessica Jalal at the desk to talk about the drive, before Monty Webb pulled Mia Duarte to the weather wall to help with his morning forecast.
Not to be out done by Jessica and Monty, Briana Chavez joined the troops outside to join the fun, and to get herself a box of Samoas.
The girl scouts spent 12 hours selling cookies out of KNDU's parking lot. 11 hours in, Laynie Erickson checked in with Troop 3518 to find how many cookies have been sold.
The long day of work is a chance for the scouts to learn important skills including ethics, goal setting and money management. As Brian Newberry, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, says, starting out with a big selling day gets the adrenaline pumping for the troops to be able to sell throughout cookie season.
As the Girl Scouts were wrapping up their day after their 12 hours of work, the five troops combined to sell around 2,256 boxes of cookies at the Drive-Through Girl Scout Cookie Drive.
That number equates to almost 200 boxes sold each hour with many happy customers driving away with multiple boxes.
The NonStop Local Drive-Thru Girl Scout Cookie Drive kicked off the cookie season for Washington troops as cookie season is now officially open for business.
