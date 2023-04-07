Troops gathered bright and early to begin the drive at 6 a.m. which meant Troop 3518 got to spend time with all of the morning show personalities. Brian Newberry of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho expanded on what troops learn from cookie sales and the excitement it …

KENNEWICK, Wash.- It was fun all around at 2023's annual NonStop Local Drive-Thru Girl Scout Cookie Drive live from the KNDU studio. 

One lucky girl scout joined Jessica Jalal at the desk to talk about the drive, before Monty Webb pulled Mia Duarte to the weather wall to help with his morning forecast.

Mia Duarte of Girl Scout Troop 3518 joins Jessica Jalal and Monty Webb in studio to talk about the day's cookie drive at the KNDU studio.

Not to be out done by Jessica and Monty, Briana Chavez joined the troops outside to join the fun, and to get herself a box of Samoas.

Briana Chavez joins the Girl Scout cookie drive to talk about the excitement around selling as many cookies as they can in 12 hours.

The girl scouts spent 12 hours selling cookies out of KNDU's parking lot. 11 hours in, Laynie Erickson checked in with Troop 3518 to find how many cookies have been sold.

With an hour left in the cookie drive, Laynie Erickson spoke to the girl scouts about how successful the day has been.

The long day of work is a chance for the scouts to learn important skills including ethics, goal setting and money management. As Brian Newberry, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, says, starting out with a big selling day gets the adrenaline pumping for the troops to be able to sell throughout cookie season.

Brian Newberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, chats with Stacy Lee about what the troops learn from a day like a 12-hour cookie drive.

As the Girl Scouts were wrapping up their day after their 12 hours of work, the five troops combined to sell around 2,256 boxes of cookies at the Drive-Through Girl Scout Cookie Drive.

That number equates to almost 200 boxes sold each hour with many happy customers driving away with multiple boxes.

The NonStop Local Drive-Thru Girl Scout Cookie Drive kicked off the cookie season for Washington troops as cookie season is now officially open for business.