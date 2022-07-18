12 Patriot Front members, one from Ellensburg, to appear in court for attempting to disrupt CDA pride event

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -
12 of the 31 Patriot Front members will appear in Kootenai County court in Idaho later today including one man from Ellensburg.
The 12 people appearing in court today come from all over the U.S. including Texas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah and some places in Washington.
Some members have been given approval to appear over Zoom.
The Patriot Front members appearing in court today were arrested in Coeur D'Alene, ID after a concerned citizen saw the men wearing masks and loading themselves into a U-Haul truck with metal shields, radios, voice amplification devices, cameras and medical kits.
Police say they found a written plan from this group demonstrating they wanted to antagonize and cause disorder.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
