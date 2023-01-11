YAKIMA, Wash.-
Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today that the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, conducted a federal investigation concerning drug trafficking within the City of Yakima.
The investigation culminated with the execution of multiple federal search warrants in Yakima County and led to the indictment of one man.
“The recent successful results of an investigation by the FBI Task Force highlights the importance of federal and local agencies working together for public safety,” stated Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office the search warrants were carried out on December 28 and resulted in one of the largest-ever seizures of illegal drugs in Yakima.
The FBI task force seized:
- 120,000 fentanyl laced pills.
- 42 pounds of meth.
- A loaded pistol.
- $152,000 in cash.
The seizure of drugs and money also led to the indictment of Eliseo Equihua-Zamora on January 10.
Equihua-Zamor was indicted for possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and possession of a gun in a drug trafficking crime according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
“Illegal narcotics, and fentanyl in particular, have become a scourge across the United States," said Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington.
