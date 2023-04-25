TUMWATER, Wash.- A Worker Memorial Day Ceremony on April 27 will honor those who have lost their lives from injuries or illness suffered while on the job.
A firefighter who died from chemical exposure, a construction worker buried by the collapse of a trench, a guard killed when a car crashed into his post and a healthcare worker shot by his patient's family will be among the 129 names read at the ceremony.
Speakers for the ceremony include Governor Jay Inslee, Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks and representatives from Washington State Labor Council, Association of Washington Business and Kids' Chance Washington.
“Job-related injuries and deaths are a sobering reminder of the importance of workplace safety,” said Director Sacks. “This ceremony is a recommitment of government, business and labor to do everything possible to increase safety in every business and on every job site. No one should have to endure losing a friend, family member or loved on at work.”
The ceremony will take place on April 27 from the L and I headquarters in Tumwater at 2 p.m. Washington State Council of Fire Fighters will ring bells in honor of the fallen lives as their names are read. Families are then invited to the Worker Memorial garden to ring the brass bell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.