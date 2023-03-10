WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The 12th Annual Walla Walla Guitar Festival runs Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12.
The three day festival features blues, rock, roots, jazz, funk and R&B bands performing in multiple venues throughout downtown Walla Walla.
According to the Walla Walla Guitar Festival the LARGE show featuring Elvin Bishop is sold out, but there are still 26 acts spread across 12 venues to choose from.
The Walla Walla Guitar Festival starts at 5 p.m. on March 10 and runs until 1:30 p.m. on March 12. Ticket information and a full schedule of performers and venues can be found here.
