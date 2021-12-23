The parents of a 13-year old girl notified authorities on December 19th that their daughter had run away.
After a couple days, they decided to check her social media and saw she had been in contact with a supposed 21-year old man by the name of Lucas Murphy.
On December 22, the parents let Kennewick Police know she had been in contact with him and were able to track her down.
Upon investigating, Kennewick PD found he drove to Kennewick from Los Lunas, New Mexico to pick her up, and drove back to Los Lunas.
Kennewick PD notified the Valencia County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico. They obtained an arrest warrant.
When they arrive to the suspects address, they executed the warrant.
After speaking to Valencia County Sheriff's office, Lt. Joseph Rowland said, "They surrendered... He was taken into custody and he invoked his rights. He's being held on a one million dollar bond in New Mexico."
However, since they did cross state lines it has since had involved from the FBI.
The minor was placed under FBI custody in a safe house for further evaluation and her mother is said to be on route to join her.
Kennewick PD is further conducting an investigation but for now he is facing Kidnapping 1st Degree with Sexual Motivation, Attempted Rape of a Child 2nd Degree & Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.