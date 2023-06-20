RICHLAND, Wash.- The 13th Annual Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge runs June 22 through June 25.
The geocaching MEGA event on Saturday, June 24 is centered in John Dam Plaza and attracts participants from across the United States according to the City of Richland.
The Tri-Cities Geocoin Challenge is free and family friendly. It includes a kid/teen challenge and an adult challenge. According to the City of Richland adults who complete the challenge receive a collectible geocoin and kids who complete the challenge will get a cachekinz trackable.
Completed passports can be returned to the Richland Community Center to claim prizes.
All that is needed to participate in the challenge is a smartphone. Registration can be completed online or at the Richland Community Center at 500 Amon Park Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.