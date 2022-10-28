TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force, an organization made up of regional partner law enforcement agencies dedicated to narcotics, drugs, and gang activity in the region, recently seized a large supply of pills laced with fentanyl.
Detectives served search warrants in Richland and Kennewick and arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The Drug Task Force seized 14,300 fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of meth, and a gun during the investigation.
According to the Kennewick Police Department this is the first seizure of multi-colored fentanyl, known as "rainbows" or "skittles," in the Tri-Cities.
Police warn that the colorful, fentanyl laced pills are especially dangerous because they can be appealing to children.
