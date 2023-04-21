Kennewick Police Department name victim in Wednesday's shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 14-year-old girl from Pasco has been arrested for stabbing two people during a fight on April 20.

The 14-year-old girl was in a fight with someone she knew when the 39-year-old tried to stop it. During the fight both female victims were stabbed according to the KPD.

A search warrant was issued resulting in the Kennewick and Pasco Police Departments and federal partners searching a home on Westminster Lane in Pasco.

The girl has been placed into the Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree assault. The investigation remains open.

Any information regarding this case can go to the non-emergency number 509-628-0333 or online at kpdtips.com.