KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 14-year-old girl from Pasco has been arrested for stabbing two people during a fight on April 20.
The suspect was seen in a fight with someone she knew before an adult tried to interfere leading to both females being stabbed. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A search warrant was issued resulting in the Kennewick and Pasco Police Departments and federal partners searching a home on Westminster Lane in Pasco.
The girl has been placed into the Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree assault. The investigation remains open.
Any information regarding this case can go to the non-emergency number 509-628-0333 or online at kpdtips.com.
