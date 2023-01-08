KENNEWICK, Wash. —
A 14-year-old man in now in police custody after Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the Clover Island area.
According to KPD, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by the man while in a stolen white Range Rover. Officers realized the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Kennewick on January 5th and managed to escape officers.
When officers arrived to the Clover Island area, they realized tire deflation devices would be necessary to be able to arrest the suspect. The devices to were set up in the roadway leading out of Clover Island.
A patrol car tried to pull the suspect over using their lights and siren, that's when the suspect began to speed away.
After driving over the devices once, the suspect reversed into the patrol car where the officer received minor injuries and later cleared at the hospital.
The suspect fled from officers again and officers began pursuing the driver. The second device was successfully used by officers as it was headed 60MPH southbound on Washington St.
Eventually, the car came to a stop in the 1700 block of S Gum St.
The driver was taken into custody and later identified as a 14-year-old male. The victim was also in the car at the time. The woman is now safe.
The suspect has since been booked into the Benton County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.