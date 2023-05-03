SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- A 14-year-old male with a warrant from the Pasco Police Department was arrested on May 3 at a Sunnyside motel. The suspect was wanted for first degree murder, multiple counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The suspect was located off of the Yakima Valley Highway in a room with his mother and two other people. The highway and a nearby school was locked down and secured as drones observed the area.
A detective contacted the mother and the suspect surrendered without incident. He has been turned over to Pasco police.
Sunnyside Police responded with help from the Grandview, Mabton and Yakima Police Departments, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Yakima Regional SWAT Team and Washington State Patrol.
