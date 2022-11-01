SEATTLE, Wash.-
A King County Superior Court Judge has ordered two companies to pay $24.8 million for targeting small businesses in Washington with a fraud scheme.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed lawsuits in March against CA Certificate Services and Labor Poster Compliance for sending 232,091 letters to 15,000 small businesses in Washington.
The fraudulent letters appeared to come from the government and demanded payments for certificates they implied were required for businesses.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the court ordered the two companies to pay a combined $23,518,200 in penalties and permanently blocked them from sending letters into Washington.
The 15,000 small businesses in Washington that fell victim to the scheme will receive $1.27 million in restitution.
"This scam preyed on business owners who were juggling multiple responsibilities and wanted to play by the rules," said Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
