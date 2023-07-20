OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reminding drivers to make safety a priority when behind the wheel after responding to a high number of deadly crashes on the state's roadways over the past week.
According to the WSP 15 people died in crashes on Washington roadways over the weekend of July 14-16. The WSP also reports that three deadly crashes involving motorcycle drivers have happened since July 17.
“We make our roadways safe together – and we are asking you to do your part on what historically has been the most dangerous days on our roadways," said WSP Assistant Chief James Mjor, Field Operations Bureau.
The recent crashes happened during a stretch of summer that WSP data shows is the highest 90-day stretch for traffic-related fatalities in Washington: June 9 through Sept. 7.
