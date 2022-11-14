YAKIMA, Wash.-
Isaiah Hernandez, 15, of Yakima was last seen on Monday, November, 7 walking toward the school bus.
The Yakima Police Department (YPD) confirms that they are actively investigating Hernandez's case.
Isaiah Hernandez is 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen in blue jeans and the black zip-up sweatshirt and glasses he is wearing in the above picture.
If you have seen Isaiah Hernandez or have any information about his whereabouts please contact 911 or the YPD at 509-575-6200.
