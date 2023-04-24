WENATCHEE, Wash.- A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Wenatchee since April 9.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Jasmine Morales Silva may still be in the Wenatchee area or she may have traveled to other cities in Washington.
Jasmine Morales Silva has brown hair and green eyes. She is 5'4" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wenatchee Police Department at 1-509-663-9911.
