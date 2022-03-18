YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says it will try the suspect in Tuesday's shooting near Zaepfel Stadium and Eisenhower High School as a juvenile.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s expect to file charges today in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
There are eight criteria that must be met by case facts to try a juvenile as an adult, as per Kent v United States. The Attorney’s Office will not attempt to try the suspect as an adult, as they say the criteria are not met.
“Clearly, this is a serious and violent offense,” said the press release from the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. “However, the lack of criminal history as well as sophistication, maturity and services provided to the juvenile weigh against declination.”
The suspect is expected to be tried as a juvenile for several charges including homicide and multiple assaults.
