TOPPENISH, Wash. -
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office Casey Schilperoort has confirmed a shooting on the 700 block of Nation Street in Toppenish around 4 p.m. on April 13.
One 15-year-old girl was shot while with a 17-year-old and 18-year-old. All three are enrolled Yakama Nation members. They did not say how she was shot. At this time it is unclear how many times she had been shot.
Schilperoort said a YCSO deputy performed first aid and applied a chest seal to clot the bleeding.
She was transported to a nearby hospital. Her current status is unknown.
The three teenagers did not have any guns on them, according to Schilperoort.
There are no suspects at this time. The Yakama Tribal Police Department and the FBI are investigating.
