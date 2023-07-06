KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Food Bank is receiving a semitruck full of donated food on July 6 to help families in need.
The 156 tons of food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes canned goods, pasta, baking goods, butter and cheese.
According to an LDS press release announcing the food delivery this is the seventh truck delivered to the Tri-Cities area in the past four months. Other deliveries have been made to food banks and service organizations in Prosser, Benton City, Connell and Pasco.
The Tri-Cities Food Bank is located at 420 W. Deschutes Ave. in Kennewick.
