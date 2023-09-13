NEW YORK, NY.-NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters, a month-long nationwide pet adoption and donation event, recently wrapped up its ninth year with 157,000 animals being adopted, including 26 pets adopted locally, during the month of August.

Over a million pets have now been adopted in nine years of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign by NBC and Telemundo stations that runs August 1-31 according to an NBC press release.

“We are very proud this community-driven initiative continues to grow and succeed in helping pets and the wonderful shelters and people who care for them," said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local's EVP of Diginets and Original Production.

$575,000 was also raised as part of this year's Clear the Shelters fundraising efforts. Monetary donations can still be made through September 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

152 NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations, including NonStop Local, partnered with more than 1,400 shelters to promote pet adoption and raise funds to benefit animal welfare according to NBC.

“This campaign’s driving force has always been the employees, partners, stations and sponsors who generously contribute time, effort and resources each year," said NBCUniversal Local Chariman Valari Staab.